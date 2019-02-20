Letter to the Editor: Education on BDS

By Ed Kohl of West Bloomfield

Two brilliant articles in the Feb. 7, 2019 edition of the Detroit Jewish News are a welcome education to the uninitiated regarding the continuing assault on the Jewish people and Israel.

“University of Michigan and Pitzer College Are Just the Tip of the Iceberg” and “Blue Ribbon Panel Takeover” explain the growing support for BDS on our university campuses.

I commend Tammi Rossman-Benjamin and Harry Onickel for their expertise in alerting us to the challenges facing the Jewish people and Israel.

The major weapon — make no mistake— is BDS, a frontal attack on the Jewish people.

BDS support is making strong inroads in the new U.S. Congress and high schools as well as universities.

We repeatedly hear the term “BDS” and may ignore the challenge we face. Here is a comment from Alan Dershowitz in the American Thinker. For those who have not followed this issue, Alan Dershowitz compares what is going on today to the Nazi boycott of Jewish goods in the 1930s and the Arab boycott in the 1950s/1960s.

“Now it takes on a new name and a new phrase, but it is the same old poison,” he writes. “It is anti-Semitic, anti-Zionist, anti-human rights, anti-intellectual, anti-science, anti-negotiation, anti-peace, anti-compromise, and anti-Palestinian workers when they are denied opportunities to work.”

Some components of BDS are academic boycotts of Israel, promoting business boycotts of companies doing business with Israel, shouting down pro-Israel speakers and denying pro-Israel speakers the opportunity to speak.

Under the guise of the BDS disease, individuals and organizations are masquerading as free speech enthusiasts and human rights advocates to disguise their Jew hatred.

What can you do to stem this tide of modern-day Jew-hatred?

You can write the CEO and regents of your alma mater, your local school board, your local media, and your senators and representatives to help turn the negative direction of those that recently voted against the BDS resolution and against Israel.

It is time for you to stand for Israel and the Jewish people.

