Hillel of Metro Detroit Girls Night

Hillel of Metro Detroit’s event sparks discussion and empowerment for young women.

By Marcella Bluth

Let’s have a girls night!” So, we actually did.

On Jan. 17, Hillel of Metro Detroit had its first “Girls Night” event to talk about sex and healthy relationships — and it was a success. This event took place at HMD’s student lounge on the sixth floor of the Student Center at Wayne State University. With the guidance of HMD Program Associate Olivia Berlin, a committee of WSU students Alexis Potoff, Rachel Peysakhova and I formed to plan the event.

We partnered with AEPhi, a Jewish sorority on campus. They were excited to co-host our event and had quite a few of their members show up.

About 30 “girls” attended a fun night that started with a build-your-own sushi bar dinner and mocktails. Once everyone made her rolls and was sufficiently covered in sticky rice, we made our way to hear the panel that included Ann Rayford, nurse practitioner from the WSU health center, WSU’s Dr. Richard Slatcher, who specializes his research on the topic of relationships, and Elana Gotfriend, a sex therapist.

To begin, we asked questions written in advance. Once the group stared to warm up to our panel, we transitioned to an open-floor format. Additionally, there were visual aids, demonstrations and pamphlets to fully educate the attendees.

“I thought it was an amazing event,” said Monica Merzin, Jewish heritage and ritual chair for AEPhi. “The sushi was really fun to make, and I loved how we were able to freely ask questions in an open and comfortable setting.”

It felt like our girls left as women; feeling more empowered, educated and ready to take on life with a newly found community of supporters behind them: community that celebrates girl power.

Marcella Bluth of Southfield is a junior at Wayne State University in Detroit.

