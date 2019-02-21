Joe Vicari Announces Andiamo in Fenton

Restaurant empire strikes again.

By Danny Raskin

Rather than pull in his horns and be satisfied with his various empire of restaurants, Joe Vicari, as if in answer to an item a short while back in a local Detroit newspaper that he is considering retirement, opens still another eatery to go with his much-diversified chain.

Joe’s latest venture was not a circus opening or the appearance of a rock star or movie idol … as crowds eagerly stood inside on this cool evening … waiting anxiously to be seated.

The hugely anticipated occasion was the recent grand opening of Joe’s new Andiamo Fenton … award-winning restaurant No. 20 … eight in Metropolitan Detroit and one in Las Vegas … to go along with his two Joe Muer Seafood restaurants, Brownies-On-The-Lake, five 2941 Mediterranean Street Food restaurants and three Country Inn Family Restaurants … More than 1,100 employees among them.

The beautiful, ultra-modern Andiamo Fenton by Joe on the entire ground floor of the elegant new Horizon Building on West Silver Lake Road, Fenton, is the epitome of sophisticated style, surrounded by glamorous light fixtures and an almost all-shimmering sea of aluminum-looking bravura polish … More than 200 seats plus about 30 stools at the tasteful and upscale bar in the center of the restaurant … and outdoor seating for about 75 … beautiful hand-blown light fixtures adorn the bar and spacious lounge area … A striking wine wall is filled with 700 bottles of choice vino … and the many premises-made desserts include a specialty from an old family recipe … Also, its own bread and focaccia.

All pasta dishes are house-made daily and include a 14-layer lasagna, Bolognese, tortellini and Paglia e Fieno among many more specialties … on a chock-filled Italian and American menu that includes its big-selling filet with Andiamo’s highly noted zip sauce.

This is Joe’s first new Andiamo restaurant in 10 years … with son Dominic Vicari and wife Rosalie Vicari assisting in the upscale casual setting within a new modern look … certainly among its most elegant.

Photo via Andiamo Fenton Facebook

REAR VIEW MIRROR … When son Scott Raskin thanked a large buxom lady for her $2 to buy candy from his Boy Scout Troop in front of Congregation B’nai Moshe who had said she was on a diet … and its Scoutmaster Nathan Trager couldn’t stop laughing when Scott asked her if she knew anybody else who was on a diet … When Irving Aaron, head of Crown Furniture in Taylor, proudly displayed the bowling trophy even through his team didn’t fare too well … It was presented to him with the inscription “Last Place Champs.”

THE DATE HAS BEEN set for Saturday, June 15 … for the return appearance of impressionist Bob Anderson and his Frank Sinatra, etc., one-man show … His previous performance was such a success that the June 15 engagement will be at the 4,800-seat Fox Theater … instead of last year’s 2,600 sell out at Detroit Opera House.

NO TRUTH TO the very false rumor that Buddy’s Pizza has been sold … A partner of sorts has been taken for even faster growth … Still the same wonderfully acclaimed pizza, soups and menu suggestions … owned by Robert Jacobs, son of Shirlee and the late Billy Jacobs … with Wesley Picula its “brainy” chief operating officer.

CLOSING OF NEW PARTHENON restaurant in Greektown has folks wondering what new owner, Jim Papas, will do with the Greek eatery site … Will it be another Greek restaurant or a night club?

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Goldstein had been going to the same restaurant for 10 years. Every day he starts with the same thing, mushroom barley soup.

One day, as soon as he comes in, the waiter brings the mushroom barley soup over to his table. “I want you to taste the soup,” Goldstein says as the waiter starts to walk away.

“What’s the matter?” the waiter asks. “Everyday you take the same mushroom barley soup.”

“I want you should taste it,” Goldstein repeats.

“You don’t want the mushroom barley soup?” the waiter says. “I’ll bring you something else.”

“I want you should taste the soup,” Goldstein says once more.”

“OK, OK, I’ll taste the soup,” says the waiter wearily. “Where’s the spoon?”

“Aha!” says Goldstein.

CONGRATS … to Georgia Leemans on her birthday …to Dr. Leonard Aronovitz on his birthday … to Jeremy Brand on his birthday.

Like this: Like Loading...