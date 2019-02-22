Detroit Jews for Justice will present its fourth-annual Purim Extravaganza at Ant Hall in Hamtramck (2320 Caniff) on Tuesday March 19, from 5-7 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors, this event is free; tickets at detroitjewsforjustice.org/purim2019.

The DJJ Purim spiel is a punchy and passionate short play written and performed by members of DJJ’s grassroots community. This year, DJJ will apply the Purim story to explore labor issues, environmental justice and criminal justice reform.

By leveraging Purim to celebrate the work of community organizers in Detroit, such as members of the Green New Deal Coalition of which DJJ is a part, DJJ brings Metro Detroit Jews closer to struggles for social justice while sharing a central part of Jewish culture with an interfaith audience.

As Purim guests dance in costume, nosh hamantaschen and take action on the injustices affecting our community, they “DJJ” — Do Justice Jewishly. The 2019 spiel is written by an intergenerational team of DJJ leaders and is produced by Detroit-based performance artist, puppeteer and activist Lindsay McCaw.

DJJ employs the tools of community organizing to make life in Michigan more sustainable and equitable, with an emphasis on those struggling against systemic bias. DJJ draws on the richness of Jewish traditions, history, beliefs and culture to deepen and sustain its work.

Folks of all backgrounds and ages are welcome to the Purim Extravaganza. If you have particular dietary needs, email valeriya@detroitjewsforjustice.org before Feb. 28. The planning team thanks Hazon-Detroit for supporting its goal of diverting waste from Detroit’s incinerator as a Hazon Seal of Sustainability site.

Come in a costume as there will be a costume contest. Visit detroitjewsforjustice.org/purim2019 for information or to get a ticket.

