Super Sunday Telethon Tradition

Jewish Federation marks its 38th year of the Super Sunday telethon.

By Becky Hurvitz

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit has a lot of traditions, not uncommon for an organization that’s been around for 120 years. But one tradition in particular has become a true favorite, bringing in dollars and building community since 1981— and that is Super Sunday.

Super Sunday, a community-wide telethon held every year in early spring, is an opportunity for Federation’s lay leadership and volunteers, as well as staff and supporters of Federation’s 17 local partner agencies, to make a big impact on the success of Federation’s Annual Campaign.

“Super Sunday is a tradition for so many community members and, over the years, they’ve passed on the tradition,” said Marianne Bloomberg, Federation’s associate director of philanthropic engagement. “It’s not uncommon to see three generations of family members coming out to make calls with us on Super Sunday.”

Last year, more than 225 volunteers participated in Super Sunday. Together they raised more than $200,000 in just a matter of hours — a major contribution to the Federation’s 2018 Annual Campaign of $32.8 million and the community’s fundraising efforts.

“We have such a wonderful variety of volunteers who participate on Super Sunday. Some are longtime Federation leaders and others are new to the community or just beginning to get involved,” said Brittany Karson, Federation’s community development senior associate.

“There’s also a lot of representation from our partner agencies. You see callers wearing Tamarack T-shirts, Hebrew Free Loan T-shirts, Hillel Day School T-shirts. There are familiar faces from the JCC, JFS and Jewish Senior Life, and that’s just to name a few.”

This year, Super Sunday is March 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Max M. Fisher Federation Building in Bloomfield Township. Volunteers are invited to come for all or any part of the phoneathon. A light bagel breakfast is served followed by opening remarks, and then the fundraising begins.

Phone banks are set up for volunteers to call fellow community members and ask for their annual donations. For those who prefer not to make calls, there are also letter-writing stations to thank donors and ask them to continue their support in the form of a mailed card.

“We understand that some people aren’t comfortable making calls and asking for donations, but we want everyone to be able to be a part of Super Sunday, even if they have a bit of phone-phobia,” Karson said.

To volunteer for Super Sunday, sign up at jewishdetroit.org/SuperSunday.

Contact Brittany Karson with any questions at karson@jfmd.org.

