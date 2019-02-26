Monni Must clones late daughter’s beloved dog Billy to create Gunni, who was born in November 2017.

By Robin Schwartz

Photo courtesy of Monni Must

She turned 1 in November with little fanfare. There was no official celebration for Gunni, a beautiful black Labrador with soulful eyes, owned by photographer Monni Must. But the puppy posed for a portrait wearing a party hat — and her birthday was significant in more ways than one.

“She is just a delight,” Must says. “She’s a bundle of monster energy who has filled my life and house with love and smiles.”

Gunni is a clone — an exact DNA match — to a nearly 15-year-old black lab named Billy who belonged to Must’s late daughter, Miya. In 2007, at age 28, Miya took her own life. Following the suicide, Monni adopted Billy, who has been a loyal and loving companion for more than a decade.

“Billy is a unique dog,” Must explains. “Having Billy is like having part of Miya. I knew that if I lost Billy, it would be like losing Miya again. That would be devastating to me.”

Must says the idea of cloning Billy popped into her head one day and she decided to investigate. She found the company PerPETuate, which calls itself “the world’s first and foremost pet genetic preservation company,” and worked with them to produce a clone.

“Genetic preservation begins with the painless collection of tissue by a veterinarian,” according to PerPETuate’s website. “These tissue samples are then shipped to [our] laboratory in Massachusetts where they are processed.”

From there, the company says the desired cells are identified and placed in a controlled growth environment until “a cell line of a million or more cells is achieved.” Those cells are used to create an embryo containing the cloned animal’s DNA. It’s a procedure that dates back to 1996, when the famous clone Dolly the sheep was born. Singer Barbra Streisand reportedly cloned her dog last year at a cost of $50,000.

“[Cloning a pet] is not for everybody,” Must acknowledges. “But, it’s for me.”

Gunni was born in November 2017 and came home to Michigan last January. Must named her after the town of Gunnison, Colo., where Miya lived. She says the puppy’s personality and mannerisms are similar to the older dog but, most importantly, Must says Gunni has reduced the anxiety she was feeling as Billy was growing older and has brought a renewed sense of peace and joy.

“[Cloning Billy] is one of the best decisions I’ve made,” she says. “I feel much more settled and grounded now. It has given me a new lease on life.”

