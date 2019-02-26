Jewish News Foundation Taps New Board Members, VP

Matt Friedman and Scott Eisenberg have been elected to the Board of Directors of the independent, non-profit Detroit Jewish News Foundation. Their terms were effective January 1, 2019.

Friedman and Eisenberg are well regarded for their professional and communal achievements.

Friedman is the co-founder of Tanner Friedman Strategic Communications, where he works directly with clients to develop and implement traditional and emerging communications strategies. He is a recognized communications leader who has helped guide organizations of all sizes through periods of change.

He currently serves as chair of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation Board of Trustees and on the boards of the Legacy Detroit Medical Center, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and the Detroit Regional Chamber Foundation. He also chairs the Regional Chamber’s PR/Marketing Advisory Council and serves on the Board of Advisors for the ChadTough Foundation. He is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Eisenberg is a partner and co-founder of Amherst Partners, where he specializes in advising middle market companies on restructurings, mergers, acquisitions, financings, business valuations, turnarounds and litigation support. He serves on the advisory board of the Stratford Cambridge private equity group and previously served on the advisory board of Princeton Capital.

Eisenberg is a past president of the Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, a former member of Federation’s Executive Committee and a past chair of its Finance Committee. He is also former treasurer of JVS, Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit and past president of the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce of Michigan. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois and possesses an MBA from Indiana University.

Additionally, current board member Larry Jackier was elected vice president of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation. Jackier is a past president of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and a recipient of its prestigious Fred M. Butzel Award. He has led myriad organizations and initiatives on behalf of the Detroit Jewish community and Israel. Jackier currently serves as chair of the International Board of Governors for The Technion. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Yale Law School.

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation is an independent, 501-c-3 non-profit entity governed by a 15-member board. Among its initiatives is the open-access William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, comprising more than 330,000 pages of content from the Detroit Jewish News and its predecessor publication, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. Spanning more than 100 consecutive years, the archive is accessible via www.djnfoundation.org and is part of the permanent collection of the University of Michigan’s Bentley Historical Library.

Like this: Like Loading...