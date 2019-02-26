Three Spectacular Shabbat Events This Weekend

This weekend is filled with Shabbat events for all ages — you won’t want to miss out!

1. Pride Shabbat with NEXTGen Detroit Pride, OneTable and The Well — Friday March 1, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Berkley Masonic Temple

2290 11 Mile Rd., Berkley

Photo via NEXTGen Detroit Facebook

Experience an incredible Shabbat evening with fellow members of the Jewish LGBTQ+ community. Queer-identifying Rabbi Rebecca Walker will lead a welcoming service, followed by a catered vegetarian Shabbat dinner. Allies are welcome. Intended for individuals ages 21-45. Tickets $10/person.

Register at https://bit.ly/2HUI6xZ by Wednesday, February 27th. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged!

2. Tot Shabbat – Rock and Roll Edition — Saturday March 2, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Third Man Records

441 Canfield St. West, Detroit

Photo via The Well Facebook

Join The Well for a Rock and Roll Edition of Tot Shabbat at Third Man Records in Detroit. The event is geared toward young families with kids ages 0-4. Get ready for an epic jam session, dancing, crafting and snacks.

There is no cost to attend due to the generosity of donors, but please register here: http://www.meetyouatthewell.org/calendar/2019/3/2/tot-shabbat-rock-and-roll-edition

3. First Fridays – Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills — Friday March 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills

3805 Quarton Road, Bloomfield Hills

Photo via Getty Images

Experience a true community Shabbat with Chabad of Bloomfield Hills at First Fridays, which takes place on the first Friday of every month. Guests can expect a Shabbat candle lighting ceremony, a short and memorable service, a kids program and a delicious buffet with matzo ball soup and more.

For more info and to RSVP: rabbi@bloomfieldhillschabad.org or 248-949-6210

