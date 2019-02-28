Opinion: Going Beyond Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Apology

By Mark Jacobs

The apology was going so well.

Rep. Ilhan Omar was tweeting an apology for saying that pro-Israel lawmakers are only that way because they are bought off, and her words were, at least at first, checking off every necessary box:

“Anti-Semitic is real.” (Check!)

“I am grateful for Jewish allies who are educating me.” (Check!)

“My intention is to never offend Jewish Americans.” (Check!)

And then, the microphone drop moment: “I unequivocally apologize.”

If only it had ended there. But Rep. Omar, who has a history of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements (including a past tweet asking that “Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel”) just couldn’t stop herself, and she added:

“BUT standing strong.”

I’m not exactly certain what she meant by that last line, but I do know that using the word “but” in an apology kind of nullifies the whole thing — at least that’s what my wife tells me.

Omar then announced that she would be appearing with Yousef Abdullah, an officer of Islamic Relief USA with a long record of hateful social media posts attacking Jews and Israel and showing support for terrorists.

If there was ever a way to issue a non-apology apology, Rep. Omar had done just that.

To many Americans, however, her words somehow signified a positive development, and many came to her defense. A CNN journalist, under the headline “Rep. Omar’s Apology Sets the Right Example,” stated that the incident had a “happy ending.” Politico Contributing Editor Joshua Zeitz tweeted that he knew “exactly what the congresswoman meant” in her criticism of Israel and AIPAC (adding, by the way, that he “doesn’t regard Israel as especially central to my Jewish identity.”)

The whole incident just drove a deeper wedge in America, with critics calling for her resignation and supporters raising funds for her.

But why shouldn’t the Jewish community just accept her apology and move on? Forgiveness is a central theme of Judaism, so shouldn’t her apology be a nice first step toward healing?

If only it were so simple. The problem is that we Jews are barraged by people who say one thing one moment and then contradict themselves in the next breath.

It’s often a dizzying, confounding, seesaw blizzard of lies and double speak.

In many instances the double speak is so mind-boggling, so obviously hypocritical, that’s it’s almost amusing:

• Linda Sansour (the Woman’s March co-chair) says she has “incredible Jewish” members in her movement whom she “loves,” and then says that Farrakhan speaks “truth to power” and tweets “Nothing is creepier than Zionism.”

• Rep. Rashida Tlaib states that “we have to fight against … anti-Semitism” and then hosts an event in which she posed with a Hezbollah-backing anti-Israel activist who had called Israel a “terrorist entity.”

• Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, speaks about the “terrible, unforgivable crimes” against the Jewish people in the Holocaust and then blames the Holocaust on the Jews on account of their “social behavior.”

• David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, says that he’s “not opposed to all Jews” and then denies the Holocaust ever happened and calls Israel a “terrorist organization.”

• Louis Farrakhan insists he has plenty of “Jewish friends,” yet he describes Hitler as a “very great man,” calls Judaism a “gutter religion” and recently labeled Jews “termites.”

• Marc Lamont Hill, the former CNN journalist, says he doesn’t support anti-Semitism which, he claims, he “spent [his] life fighting,” yet he calls for a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea,” which are known code words for the total elimination of Israel.

• Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweets out a Rosh Hashanah greeting (“May our shared Abrahamic roots deepen our respect and bring peace and mutual understanding. L’Shana Tova!”) and then calls Israel a “cancerous tumor.”

There’s no end to the head-spinning examples, whether it’s a politician, a journalist, a UN ambassador — or just the neighbor down the street. Even in our own everyday lives, haven’t many of us had someone offer kind words about Jews, only to later reveal a different sentiment?

Not surprisingly, history has taught us to become a bit leery of words alone. Too often we have been stung by false “friends” and phony displays of kindness. How often has Israel felt it was on a verge of a true breakthrough for peace, only to have its bubble burst shortly thereafter? Isn’t that the whole lesson of Oslo and Camp David?

It’s very tempting to want to believe someone who holds out an olive branch, but if the gesture is hollow and disingenuous, then it can do us great harm, something our tiny community can ill afford. As a people who comprise only 0.2 percent of the world population, the stakes for being misled are just too high for us. We have no choice but to be cautious; our self-preservation requires it.

It may be a sad thing to have to teach this to our children but having a healthy skepticism of someone’s words — even an “unequivocal apology” from a U.S. congresswoman — is a lesson well worth learning.

Mark Jacobs is the AIPAC Michigan chair for African American Outreach, a co-director of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council-AJC and the director of Jewish Family Service’s Legal Referral Committee.

Like this: Like Loading...