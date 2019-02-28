The Holocaust Unfolds Exhibit — June 19, 1942

By Mike Smith

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith, was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year.

In this issue, the Jewish News reported on the massacre of 60,000 Jews in Vilna, a city in what is now Lithuania.

Like this: Like Loading...