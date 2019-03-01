Rep. Berman invites Rabbi Yedwab to give invocation this past Tuesday.

By Allison Jacobs

Photos courtesy of House Republicans

State Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township welcomed Rabbi Paul Yedwab to the state Capitol to give the invocation for the Michigan House of Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Yedwab serves at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield and was invited to speak by Rep. Berman, a long-time congregant who has developed a relationship with Yedwab. The rabbi shared he was “shepping nachas” (very proud) of Rep. Berman’s many accomplishments.

In recognizing Rep. Berman, he also provided a message of solidarity for the Michigan House of Representatives:

“…We have faith in your human hearts, and pray that you will recognize that the representative sitting across the political aisle from you, may also have the very best of intentions. For I know you will agree with me, that the welfare of our great state stands above any partisan divisions that might divide us.”

Yedwab ended with an emphasis on the hard work accomplished by the Michigan government and encouraged a sense of hope across the entire state.

Like this: Like Loading...