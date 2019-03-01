Purim celebration concept (jewish carnival holiday).

Show Us Your Best Purim Costume

Published March 1, 2019byAllison Jacobs

The Jewish News staff wants to see you decked out in your best Purim costume! Whether you’re heading out to a Purim party, sending your kids in costume to school/day care, or celebrating at home while noshing on hamantaschen, please share a photo or two (high-resolution photos are preferred) for a chance to be featured on our website! All ages are welcome. Deadline is March 25. Submit photos to ajacobs@renmedia.us.

Just by participating, you’ll be entered into a random drawing to receive FOUR tickets to see Jersey Boys at the Detroit Musical Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: