JARC Heads for Bloomfield Township

JARC moves into Federation Building Friday; ready for work Monday, March 4.

By Keri Cohen

Photography by Rena Friedberg

Rena Friedberg

On Friday, JARC moved its office into the Max M. Fisher Federation Building on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township. Although not a Federation agency, the move allows the agency to downsize and be in closer proximity to other Jewish organizations in the building.

JARC’s Paul and Lois Katzman Administration Building on Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills, used by the organization since 2001, will be sold. JARC occupied 8,000 square feet of that 20,000 square-foot three-story building; its space in the Federation building will be 3,300 square feet. Twenty administrative employees will be housed there.

“We will take advantage of Federation’s common spaces, conference rooms and use the reception area in the lobby as well,” said Shaindle Braunstein, JARC CEO. The agency, which serves 200 individuals with developmental disabilities in 80 locations, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“As we look to the next 50 years, we are confident this move ideally positions the agency for the future” she said. “The concept of office space has changed drastically in the last 20 years with a move from large, closed door spaces to open shared spaces that allow for better communication and creativity. JARC was a thought leader 50 years ago in creating the model that allowed adults with developmental disabilities to live in and be a part of community and we believe we are continuing on that path as we model workspace for the human service agency of the next 50 years.”

The move will be completed by Monday and the agency will be operating fully then.

For a complete story, see the March 7 JN.

