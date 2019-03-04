Dark Chocolate Pot de Créme Recipe

Culinary Director Craig Myron shares his take on an irresistible pot de créme from Diamond’s Steak & Seafood in Royal Oak.

By Craig Myron

Featured photo courtesy of Adam Merkel Restaurants

The recipe is simple and quick to make for all chocolate lovers. The Pot de Creme pairs exceptionally well with Terra d’Oro Moscato, which we serve in the restaurant, or Spanish coffee. It is velvety, rich and satisfying.

Dark Chocolate Pot de Créme

Yields: 6 people

Ingredients

1 pound dark chocolate

6 ounces of coffee

1/4 cup water

1 tsp sea salt

3 eggs

1 tablespoon half and half

Directions

1. Bring the coffee and water to a boil on the stove in a small sauce pot.

2. Pour chocolate chips and salt into a medium sized mixing bowl.

3. Pour the boiling liquid into the bowl.

4. Once chocolate is melted and smooth, add the eggs and stir until smooth

5. Add the half and half and stir until it is incorporated.

6. Pour immediately into 6 small serving dishes. This can be anything you would like to serve it to your guests in. (This is roughly 5 ounces per serving)

Feel free to add fresh fruit, whipped cream or both!

