By Allison Jacobs

Featured photo via University of Michigan Medical School Facebook

Source: University of Michigan Medicine

Dr. Eva Feldman, M.D., Ph.D. and director of the University of Michigan’s ALS Center of Excellence is on the front line of the latest research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The results of her recent study were published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry and involved 167 U of M patients diagnosed with ALS.

Feldman and her team found a correlation between pesticides and environmental pollutants affecting the advancement of the devastating disease. The researchers found higher levels of pesticides in the blood tests of these individuals resulted in quicker progression of ALS.

Feldman also notes especially high rates of pesticides in Michigan compared to other states due to a combination of both agriculture and industrial businesses.

Since ALS has no definitive cure, Feldman plans to continue to explore this topic, focusing next on how the metabolism and levels of pesticides influence the development of the disease.

