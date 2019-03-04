Temple Emanu-El Hosts ‘Looking to the Future’

Warm up at Temple Emanu-El’s spring festival featuring five spectacular events.

1. Rochelle Riley – Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Popular speaker and former Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley will speak about her latest book The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of Slavery. An afterglow and book signing follows.

2. An evening with Elliot Wilhelm, Detroit Institute of Arts film curator – Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

This is the signature event for festival sponsors and patrons, where Wilhelm will highlight the topic, “When the Future Meant Fear: Sci-fi Movies of the 1950s and the Cold War.” Movie snacks available. Community members who are not sponsors and patrons can attend for $25.

3. Senior Lecturer Saeed Khan – Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

Khan specializes in Near East & Asian Studies at Wayne State University and will speak on “The Future of U.S. Foreign Policy and the Era of Trump: Internationalism and Isolationism.” An afterglow follows.

4. Rabbis Matthew Zerwekh and Joe Klein – Saturday, March 23

Emanu-El’s current and former rabbis will speak on the future of Reform Judaism. A luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.

5. Dave Bennett Quartet and Brunch – Sunday, March 24 11 a.m.

The festival’s finale ends with brunch and musical delights from the Dave Bennett Quartet.

Except for the March 16 event, tickets are $15 for each event and include food and program. Students (under age 26) can attend for $10.

Temple Emanu-El

14450 W 10 Mile Rd

Oak Park

RSVP for all events by calling (248) 967-4020

Become a sponsor for $100 or a patron for $250, which includes admission to all events. The Spring Festival is co-sponsored by the Emanu-El Sisterhood and Brotherhood and the Social Action, Religious and Music committees. Temple’s Adult Education Committee, co-chaired by Doug Kellerman and Elizabeth Zerwekh, coordinates the festival.

Like this: Like Loading...