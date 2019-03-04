spring flowers
,

Temple Emanu-El Hosts ‘Looking to the Future’

Published March 4, 2019byJN Contributor

Warm up at Temple Emanu-El’s spring festival featuring five spectacular events.

1. Rochelle Riley – Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Popular speaker and former Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley will speak about her latest book The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of Slavery. An afterglow and book signing follows.

2. An evening with Elliot Wilhelm, Detroit Institute of Arts film curator – Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

This is the signature event for festival sponsors and patrons, where Wilhelm will highlight the topic, “When the Future Meant Fear: Sci-fi Movies of the 1950s and the Cold War.” Movie snacks available. Community members who are not sponsors and patrons can attend for $25.

3. Senior Lecturer Saeed Khan – Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

Khan specializes in Near East & Asian Studies at Wayne State University and will speak on “The Future of U.S. Foreign Policy and the Era of Trump: Internationalism and Isolationism.” An afterglow follows.

4. Rabbis Matthew Zerwekh and Joe Klein – Saturday, March 23

Emanu-El’s current and former rabbis will speak on the future of Reform Judaism. A luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.

5. Dave Bennett Quartet and Brunch – Sunday, March 24 11 a.m.

The festival’s finale ends with brunch and musical delights from the Dave Bennett Quartet.

Except for the March 16 event, tickets are $15 for each event and include food and program. Students (under age 26) can attend for $10.

Temple Emanu-El
14450 W 10 Mile Rd
Oak Park

RSVP for all events by calling (248) 967-4020

Become a sponsor for $100 or a patron for $250, which includes admission to all events. The Spring Festival is co-sponsored by the Emanu-El Sisterhood and Brotherhood and the Social Action, Religious and Music committees. Temple’s Adult Education Committee, co-chaired by Doug Kellerman and Elizabeth Zerwekh, coordinates the festival.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: