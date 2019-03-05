JN Spring Subscription Special

The promo code for the JN subscription special is SPRINGTIME and it gives $15 off any print subscription order. This offer can not be combined with any other special rates or offers. Offer not valid on digital only subscriptions. Offer expires 4-30-2019.

STEP 1: Make sure you’re on www.thejewishnews.com

STEP 2: Click on the “Subscribe/Renew” button on the top right of your screen.

STEP 3: Click on the “Subscribe Today!”, like you are a new customer to renew your subscription. *We will merge this account with your old account behind the scenes.

STEP 4: Fill out the dropdown menu items with the type of subscription you want to renew, and click “Subscribe Today”

STEP 5: Follow the remaining prompts to complete the purchase. Be sure to fill out the full form, as if you were new customer. If you enter “returning customer” and put in your account number, it will not recognize you.

Now you are done! You can enjoy managing your subscription from your own computer. If you need to start or stop service, you can do that by clicking on the “Subscription Services” button.

If you have any questions throughout this process, please email subscriptions@renmedia.us

Like this: Like Loading...