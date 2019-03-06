Schmoozing with Erin Stiebel

The DJN gets the lowdown on how Partners Detroit educator and super mom Erin Stiebel truly does it all!

By Allison Jacobs

Featured photo courtesy of Erin Stiebel

Erin Stiebel, 32, of Southfield is an educator for Partners Detroit’s young professional division and serves as the Director of NCSY GIVE, an annual volunteer-focused Israel summer program for high school girls from across North America. Erin is a graduate of Yeshiva University, has her MBA and Masters in Jewish Education and is a Wexner Fellow/Davidson Scholar. She is also a NEXTGen Detroit board member, a NEXTGen Presentense Fellow and an active member of Detroit’s Orthodox community who loves her unofficial role of “matchmaker” (four married couples and counting)! She is always looking to meet more people, help people meet and bring humor and happiness to her surroundings. Erin is married to Detroit-native, David Stiebel, and is the (very) proud mom of Alexander, Solly and Louie.

Image via Getty

1. When did you move to Metro Detroit and what is your impression of the area?

I moved to Detroit four days after my wedding to native Detroiter, David Stiebel. That was over six years ago now! I’m originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, but had been living in New York City for undergrad and grad school.

In my opinion, Metro Detroit is incredibly warm, diverse and committed community. We were invited out for Shabbat every single week for a year – everyone wanted to make us feel welcome! I’ve never experienced a community so focused unity and working together to care for the greater growth and needs of others. Everyone puts aside their political and religious differences and strives to foster community whenever possible.

2. What is a typical day like for you in your role as an educator in the young adult division for Partners Detroit?

My day starts and ends with coffee! I have the privilege of meeting and learning with some of the very best young professionals in town, many of whom are looking to further define their Jewish identity, answer questions, learn about their heritage or just engage more Jewishly. Partners Detroit offers a vast array of programming, from one-on-one sessions to social or educational programs that allow young professionals to connect. We have amazing trips all over the world, too! (Thailand, Gibraltar, Israel, Rome, London, etc.). I also run programs for young families who are expecting or who have a new little one.

3. What is one of the major highlights of your job?

Hosting Shabbat meals and meeting and engaging with so many of our local Jewish young professionals. There is something special about the magic created at a Shabbat dinner, where you come together to carry on our beautiful traditions and ultimately build community — there’s nothing better than good laughs, good food and rich conversation!

4. Share a memorable moment you’ve had with a young adult in the Jewish community:

Several years ago, Partners took a trip to Poland. One of the participants stood by the grave of a well-known Torah giant, and explained that the Torah Scholar‘s last name was the same as his mother’s maiden name. The last name was not a common name. He further explained that he was pretty sure he was a direct descendant of this Torah Scholar. It was wild! We explained how unbelievable it was that he ended up standing by the grave side of his great, great, great grandfather, that it was not a coincidence, and he was very moved by the experience.

Despite being nearly fully disengaged Jewishly, he captured this moment of inspiration and committed to himself that he would marry a nice Jewish girl one day. He returned home, joined Jswipe, “swiped right” on the first woman who he saw, and they are now engaged to be married in the next few weeks!

Photo via Getty

5. Not only are you involved with Partners and NEXTGen, but you are active in the Metro Detroit Orthodox community as a whole. Tell us what you’re involved in at the moment:

I help run the Levi Yitzchak Bris Gemach, which lends a bris pillow, bris outfit, receiving blanket and tiny little yarmulke to families. We set it up in memory of my father, Louis I. Cooper, Levi Yitzchak Ben Shaul HaKohen. Let us know if you have a bris and would like to use it!

I also started Deja Food, a program through Yad Ezra to repurpose your Shalach Manos by donating unwanted goods to Yad Ezra! Drop boxes should pop up in local Jewish day schools right before Purim!

I am an active member of our shul and our schools, and I happily support the Kosher eateries in town! I also have three amazing little boys who are, in my opinion, the future of Jewish Detroit.

6. You graciously welcome young people into your home on Shabbat. What can newcomers expect from a Shabbat dinner at the Stiebel’s?

There is so much homemade challah and delicious food (wear elastic), absurd ice breakers and conversation topics that go all over the place! Each week there is an eclectic, fun crowd of young people. You never know, you may even meet your potential spouse!

