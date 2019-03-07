House Overwhelmingly Approves Anti-Semitism Resolution

WASHINGTON (JTA) — A resolution on anti-Semitism sparked by a freshman Democrat’s jibes about “allegiance” to Israel and then expanded to address Islamaphobia suffered by the same congresswoman, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, passed the House overwhelmingly.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 404-26 Thursday to approve the resolution, which did not name Omar, but which emphasized the dangers of accusing groups of Americans of dual loyalties.

Omar was among 234 Democrats — the entire caucus — who favored the resolution.

All 26 nays were Republicans, some of whom objected that the resolution did not go far enough in censuring Omar. Voting “present” was Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, whom the Republican leadership penalized in January for his equivocation about the merits of white supremacy.

Jewish Democrats led the push for the resolution this week after Omar said she felt pressure to pledge “allegiance” to Israel. Omar had previously accused Israel of “hypnotizing” the world and had said that lawmakers support Israel only in exchange for funding for their campaigns. She had apologized for those statements.

Omar’s allies in the caucus, including among progressives and in the Congressional Black Caucus, pressed the leadership to revise the resolution to address Islamaphobia, particularly after a West Virginia GOP event over the weekend likened her to terrorists. Republicans later denounced the comparison.

Omar, a refugee from Somalia, is the first black Muslim woman elected to Congress.

