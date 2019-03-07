M1 Concourse Founder Shifts Gears

M1 Concourse founder and CEO Brad Oleshansky sells interest, to pursue other opportunities

By JN Staff

“It’s about hanging out with people who have the same passion,” M1 Concourse founder and CEO Brad Oleshansky told the Jewish News in December of 2015. He will be looking to hang out elsewhere after announcing Wednesday that he has sold his interest in the business.

Purchasers of his interest are current partners Paul and Roger Zlotoff of Uniprop in Birmingham. After initially funding the Pontiac-based enterprise on his own, Oleshansky brought in the Zlotoff brothers for a needed infusion of capital. Paul Zlotoff’s son, Jordan, who had been M1’s director of operations, is currently its CEO.

Initially founded in 2011, the core of M1 is a pile-up of 175 luxury multi-car garage condominiums surrounding a 1.5 mile race/performance track. It sits on 87 acres that formerly housed a General Motors production facility. Groundbreaking was in June of 2015, and the owners pre-sold 80 garages worth $15 million before waving the first starter’s flag.

