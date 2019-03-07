The Best of Brunch at 5th Tavern

Don’t miss the weekend spreads at 5th Tavern.

By Danny Raskin

Photos courtesy of 5th Tavern

Back in 1895 “merry ol’ England,” writer Guy Beringer came up with his thought of there being something for folks who drank heavily on Saturday evening having a light repast to eat on Sunday like tea and pastries … And he called it “brunch.”

But jolly ol’ Guy never envisioned that some day it would be laden with oodles of goodies … and certainly not like it is coveted today … or even when it gained further popularity in the United States in the l930s … not counting those at gambling casinos where they are daily offerings.

And, for sure, not that some restaurants would also have it for both Saturdays and Sundays … Like the two-day, all-you-can-eat weekly extravaganzas at 5th Tavern on Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, across from Costco … Sunday, 10-3, with more than 100 lavish items from which to select, including a carving station with prime rib and brisket of beef, $18.99 per person, children 5-12, $9.99 … Saturday, 10-2, (no prime rib or brisket), $16.99, children 5-12, $8.99.

First-timers are awed at the amazingly large selections of mouth-watering goodies that stare at them with “take me, I’m delicious” looks at 5th Tavern … salmon, chicken piccata, macaroni and cheese, ribs, Asian pasta, omelets, salads, crepes, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, bagels, fruit, cookies, rice pudding, etc., etc.

Photo Courtesy of 5th Tavern

A huge bevy of goodness from which to select fill the tummies of those seated at the flagship 5th Tavern’s huge 350-person dining room.

All this wonderful dining experience with the dedicated and cordial assistance of servers like first-timer Alex Lavigne, whose sharp and pleasing dedication is always such pleasure.

It has gotten to the stage where some restaurants are coming up with many diversified ways of presenting their wares … and giving their chefs bonuses if they can come up with different ideas.

Brunches have certainly grown up … and the future, no doubt, will include varied ideas in the presentation of their brunch or brunches … It seems like it’s getting to that stage.

The relaxed, casual crowds of people at the weekly dining extravaganzas at Station Square in Troy and its two sister brunches at 5th Tavern are certainly large testaments of the many come-back experiences by so many much-satisfied customers who are enjoying what also includes constant changes … something that good ol’ Guy Beringer certainly never envisioned would ever happen.

Photo Courtesy of 5th Tavern

WHEN HE GETS BACK in action and takes over the present Three Cats Café on West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, which should be around June 1, Matt Prentice will keep the name and add “and a Cook” … It originally was the old Clawson Theatre, built in 1941 that closed in the 1960s and became a Goodwill Industrial store … Matt will open as a casual fine dining restaurant focused on small plates with a price structure from $6 to $20 … It is named after the present owner’s cats and will remain open until Matt takes over in a bold but interesting deviation from his deli and fine-dining glory years.

REARVIEW MIRROR … When Bob Sosnick bought the Jewish Home for the Aged with Fred Gordon and made it into a private home for the elderly, he used to get to his office in the early morning and started his day by always calling his very sleepy mother, Ruth Sosnick … When Leonard Herman was successful at carving a turkey, but not a piece of cheese, resulting in his wife, Sondra, a former Providence Hospital volunteer, proudly sewing up his finger.

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … From Harriet Schiff … “What was the name of the restaurant on Jefferson other than Little Harry’s? It was high-end and just a wonderful place.”

ANSWER … “Harriet, it could be any of six that I can think of … Van Dyke Place, Joey’s Stable, Brownie’s, Roostertail, Sid’s or Benno’s … If not, I’ll keep thinking.”

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Yaakov was taking an oral exam applying for his citizenship papers and was asked to spell “cultivate.” He spelled it correctly. He was then asked to use it in a sentence.

Yaakov thought for a moment and then said, “Last vinter on a very cold day, I vas vaiting for de bus, but it vas too cultivate, so I took the subvay home.”

CONGRATS … To Frank Ellias on his birthday … To Ben and Janet Korn on their 65th anniversary.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...