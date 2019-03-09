Jewish Musicians Bond Over Their Love of Music

Local musicians find various outlets to make music and friends.

Jonathan Hirsch and Charles Chomet are attorneys who enjoy playing instrumental music. Hirsch, a cellist, and Chomet, a violinist, met after separate auditions, held years apart, brought them into the Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra.

During rehearsal breaks, Hirsch of Huntington Woods and Chomet of Berkley got to know each other and decided to practice law together. Later this year, Chomet will be getting married; Hirsch will play the cello to enhance the celebration.

Across Metro Detroit, many members of the Jewish community have joined community orchestras to find meaningful outlets for their musical talents and, along the way, have established new friendships.

These instrumentalists have independently shown a longtime commitment to continuing studies, whether through school programs or private lessons, and they even enjoy practicing.

“It’s a nice escape from the realities of work,” says Hirsch, who looks forward to the final two concerts of the season. “Jubilate Deo” on March 15 will include choral performers singing Hebrew lyrics.

Chomet, who has participated in out-of-state orchestras, says, “I like the sociability of playing with others. Also, performing with others brings a strong sense of discipline.”

Hirsch, who has played as a guest with the Detroit Medical Orchestra and for Kol Nidre services at Congregation Shir Tikvah, joined the Royal Oak musicians on the advice of friend and clarinetist Michael Cher of Huntington Woods, chief of urology at Karmanos Cancer Institute and a Congregation Beth Shalom member.

“I believe music has healing properties,” says Cher, a founder of the Detroit Medical Orchestra some 10 years ago, when free concerts were established. Cher also appears with the Spectrum Orchestra, which plays at Northbrook Presbyterian Church in Beverly Hills.

The doctor is especially looking forward to the last concert of the season on May 19, when he will present Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major and be in the company of other family members appearing as guest instrumentalists — his sons, brothers and a nephew.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a very musical family in terms of both playing and appreciating classical music,” Cher says. “Our idea of a family reunion always seems to involve a lot of chamber music.”

A founding member of Orchard Lake Philharmonic, accountant Barb Goldman of Farmington Hills plays violin and is treasurer/business manager for the orchestra. She was confirmed at Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor and has performed at the Fleischman and Hechtman residences.

“It’s great to be with people who love to make music,” Goldman says. “I can’t believe how many people have played with us and listened to us. I’ve made so many friends.”

On May 10, there will be two performances of “Broadway Bound” that will feature some enduring works by Jewish composers, including Richard Rodgers (“Carousel Waltz” and South Pacific selections) and Jerome Kern (Showboat selections). Both performances that day will be at St. James Catholic Church in Novi.

Social worker and violinist Susan Feldman of Farmington Hills performs with the Livonia Symphony Orchestra. She is a retired music teacher with a bachelor’s degree in music and master’s degrees in music and social work from U-M.

“I consider this an encore career,” says Feldman, who belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue and the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan. “I consider the Livonia Symphony a good match for me after retiring in 2013 and joining the orchestra in 2014. It’s good for my brain and provides a challenge.”

Those who have a special affection for the flute family can enjoy specialized concerts by the Michigan Flute Orchestra, founded by retired Israeli-raised musician Shaul Ben-Meir, a former member of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Concerts range through five octaves with piccolos, traditional C flutes, alto flutes and bass flutes. On March 30 and 31, the program will range from arrangements of “Adagio for Strings” by Barber to “Star Wars Medley” by Williams.

Paul Shifrin of Ann Arbor, a retired software developer and Beth Israel member, plays flute. Before joining the Michigan Flute Orchestra 10 years ago, he played with a chamber group, The Motor City Quartet.

Janis Braun-Levine of Commerce Township, a retired technical project manager and Adat Shalom member, began playing flute in her early school years, stopped, then returned to the instrument five years ago.

Braun-Levine, a music education major at U-M, has held affiliations with the Royal Oak Concert Band, Harbor Springs Community Band and the Detroit Flute Guild. She also plays piano and guitar and has taught at Temple Israel as well as Adat Shalom.

“I spend a lot of time practicing, and I get a lot of satisfaction playing with groups,” she says. “There’s camaraderie as we are careful about blend and intonation.”

Joel Stern of Birmingham, a recently retired fundraiser and Shir Tikvah member, studied piano before he was introduced to the flute.

“Playing music with others is a social art form,” says Stern, who also performs with the Birmingham Concert Band and at jam sessions at Aretha’s Jazz Café in the Detroit Music Hall. “I get a tremendous sense of enjoyment from doing this.”

Therapist Susan Rogers of Birmingham is a Shir Shalom member who has played in temple programs. Although starting young with the cello, she found it too unwieldy.

“I love the performance part of playing,” says Rogers, a member of the Southeast Michigan Flute Association. “I’ve attended adult arts programs at Interlochen, and I find all the musical experiences encouraging and inspiring. Through venues and organizations, I meet like-minded people.

“I believe that at any age, you can study, learn and grow.”

Details

For schedules and tickets, go to detroitmedicalorchestra.org, livoniasymphony.org, michiganfluteorchestra.com, orchardlakephil.org, royaloakorchestra.com and spectrumorchestra.org.

