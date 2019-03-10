Ryan Braun is rising to the top as a Jewish baseball star, yet Hank Greenberg will always be a fan favorite.

By Steve Stein

The unthinkable will happen sometime this year.

Ryan Braun will replace Hank Greenberg at the top of the list of career home runs hit by Jewish major league baseball players.

Braun, 35, an outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, needs just 10 homers to surpass Greenberg’s total of 331.

Greenberg remains an icon among Jewish baseball fans, especially in Detroit, long after he retired from the game in 1947 and died in 1986 at age 75, because of the way he embraced his religion and lived his life.

He played for the Detroit Tigers for 12 seasons. He missed nearly four seasons with Detroit at the prime of his career in the 1940s to serve in the military during World War II.

In 1934, while the Tigers were in the heat of a pennant race, he sat out a game against the New York Yankees to observe Yom Kippur.

One of the Detroit area’s annual fundraising events — the Hank Greenberg Golf and Tennis Invitational presented by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation — honors the man known as “The Hebrew Hammer.”

Braun’s statistics are impressive.

But he’ll also go down in baseball history as a player suspended for 65 games in 2013 for using performance-enhancing drugs.

For those who love statistics and Greenberg, Bob Matthews has some good news for you.

“I’m not really a numbers guy, but I have some statistics that make me think Ryan Braun’s career home run total should have an asterisk next to it,” said Matthews, whose “Jewish Heroes and Other Legends” sports memorabilia exhibit is a permanent display at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

In addition to Braun’s PED suspension, Matthews said, consider these numbers:

Greenberg hit his 331 home runs in 5,193 at-bats, an average of one home run every 15.6 at-bats. Braun has 322 home runs in 6,034 at-bats, an average of one home run every 18.8 at-bats.

“Runs batted in are even more telling,” Matthews said.

Greenberg has 221 more RBIs than Braun (1,274 to 1,053) in 841 fewer at-bats.

“Home runs are flashy, but RBIs mean more to a team,” Matthews said.

Aside from statistics, Matthews considers Greenberg a better role model for Jewish baseball fans than Braun.

“Greenberg was a man of integrity and character whose qualities are the core qualities of the Jewish religion,” he said. “Braun is a darn good baseball player who just happens to be Jewish.

“Braun’s home run number may exceed Greenberg’s someday, but he won’t exceed Hank in character and for being a good human being.”

Braun’s father, Joe, who is Jewish, was born in Israel and came to the U.S. when he was 7. Braun’s mother Diana is Catholic.

In a 2010 story in USA Today, Braun said he considers himself Jewish and is proud to be a role model for Jewish youth, but he didn’t have a bar mitzvah and doesn’t observe Jewish holidays.

According to a 2007 story in the Jewish Standard, Braun lived for a while with his maternal grandmother in a home that previously was owned by Greenberg, of all people.

Braun was inducted in 2010 into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

