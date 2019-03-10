Student Removed from NJ Private School After Anti-Semitic, Racist Graffiti Discovered

(JTA) — An 11th grader no longer attends a private school in New Jersey after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was found in bathrooms on the school campus.

The hate graffiti were first discovered at the Dwight-Englewood Upper School on March 1. It was discovered again days later after a letter about the incident was sent to students, parents and staff of the school, and after an assembly program with the entire student body on Tuesday, the Daily Voice reported.

Englewood police investigated the graffiti as well. The student, who has not been identified, was removed from the school on Wednesday. The graffiti continues to be investigated as a bias crime, the Jewish Standard reported.

The school’s website says it is “the most ethnically-diverse school in Bergen County with students who represent over 80 communities in New Jersey and New York.”

The school said it held additional follow-up meetings between leaders of student-led clubs including Jewish Appreciation @ D-E, or JADE, and the D-E Black Affinity Group.

School security and city police have boosted their presence at the school, according to the report.

Meanwhile, swastikas drawn on the walls of an aquatics and fitness center in Manhattan are being investigated by police as a hate crime. The swastikas were discovered on Thursday at the Asphalt Green facility located on the Upper West Side, The Gothamist reported. The NYPD has been studying video recordings, according to the publication.

