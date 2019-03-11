A Michigan chapter of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces hosts IDF Brig. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Nuriel for a discussion on security in Israel.

By JN Staff

Photos Courtesy of FIDF

On Thursday, Feb. 28, a local FIDF Michigan Chapter gathered in Birmingham for an exclusive opportunity to meet IDF Brig. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Nuriel.

Nuriel extensive experience in the military and acted as liaison between the IDF and the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, FEMA, and the Homefront Command. One of his more recent positions was special advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Upon retirement from the military, Nuriel joined the Israeli National Security Council. In this role, he assisted with crisis management at the government level. He was appointed as Director of the Counter-Terrorism Bureau in 2007, where he created a policy and security for cargo, aviation, cyber borders, international corporations and more.

“Given General Nuriel’s profound knowledge of counter-terrorism and the threats facing Israel, these events were an excellent opportunity for our supporters to learn about Israel’s security situation and the soldiers who protect the Jewish homeland,” said FIDF Michigan Director Paula Lebowitz in a press release. “Guests also learned about how FIDF initiates and supports educational and well-being programs for the brave soldiers of the IDF.”

