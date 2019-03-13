Celebrity Jews: ‘Wonder Park,’ Amy Schumer and More!

By Nate Bloom

Odds & Ends

Wonder Park, opening in theaters March 15, is an animated film about a fabulous amusement park where the imagination of a creative girl comes alive. Matthew Broderick, 56, and Mila Kunis, 35, are among the stars who voice the main characters.

The Fix is a legal drama to start on ABC at 10 p.m. Monday, March 18. The premise is a lot like the O.J. Simpson saga, which is understandable considering Marcia Clark, 65, is one of the show’s creators and principal writers. The one-time Simpson prosecutor was raised Jewish although she no longer considers herself religious. As the pilot episode begins, Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) is living in obscurity in Oregon. Pretty soon we learn she had prosecuted an Oscar-winning actor for two murders years earlier. After his acquittal, she was shredded in the media, thus the move to Oregon. But when the same actor is accused of killing again (his girlfriend), Travis accepts an offer to join the team prosecuting him and returns to Los Angeles. Scott Cohen, 57, has a supporting role as Ezra Wolf.

The Village begins on NBC at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. It’s about the residents of a Brooklyn building who have built such close ties that they are almost like family, and two of the nine members of the ensemble cast are Jewish: Moran Atias, 37, and Daren Kagasoff, 32. Atias, who was once a model, is an Israeli born in Haifa to parents of Moroccan Jewish ancestry. After breaking out in some Italian films, she co-starred in a couple of short-lived TV series, Crash on Starz and Tyrant on FX. Kagasoff is best known for playing Ricky Underwood, a teen heart throb, in the hit ABC Family series The Secret Life of an American Teenager.

Amy Schumer, 37, appears in a Netflix stand-up special titled Amy Schumer Growing, which will debut on Tuesday, March 19. The title is a reference to the fact that Schumer was obviously pregnant for the taping in Chicago (the baby is due in June). Of course, she talks a lot about her 2018 marriage and subsequent pregnancy.

Re-Boot Still On?

The sudden death last week of actor Luke Perry, 52, has cast a pall on the recently announced re-boot of Beverly Hills 90210, the hit ’90s series. The entire original cast had committed to being in the re-boot (titled just 90210). My educated guess is that the re-boot will stay on track. The death of Perry can actually be worked into the planned premise of 90210 and, if they do that, the re-boot will get a huge publicity boost.

Let me explain. 90210 is supposed to be a “show within a show.” It will be scripted, but the actors in the re-boot will be playing heightened versions of their real selves as they (fictionally) come together to make new episodes of Beverly Hills 90210. Confused? Many people are. I call it unreal reality TV.

The Jewish cast members in the original and re-boot 90210 series are Gabrielle Carteris, 58, and Tori Spelling, 45. They have lived very different real lives. I’ll get into those differences if and when 90210 premieres.

