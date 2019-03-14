Case of Measles Found in Oakland County

By JN Staff

A press release from the Oakland County Health Division on March 13 revealed an individual was diagnosed with travel-related measles. The individual initially traveled from Israel to New York, followed by Michigan. The individual visited multiple businesses in Oakland County including Jerusalem Pizza on Tuesday, March 12, among others between March 6 and March 13. Here are the identified locations where possible exposures may have occurred:

Lincoln Liquor & Rx at 25901 Coolidge Highway in Oak Park on Friday, March 8, from 12:20 to 2:45 p.m.

Jerusalem Pizza at 26025 Greenfield Road in Southfield on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One Stop Kosher Market at 25155 Greenfield Road in Southfield

Ahavas Olam Torah Center at 15620 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield

Congregation Yagdil Torah at 17100 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit at 24600 Greenfield Road in Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit at 15230 Lincoln Street in Oak Park

More sites of potential exposure may be identified as the story develops.

Vaccine prophylaxis can be used within 72 hours of exposure. Immune Globulin (Ig) treatment works within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals (pregnant women and those who are immune-compromised). Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if Ig is appropriate for you. Individuals born in or before 1957 are considered immune.

Individuals potentially exposed should watch for symptoms 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, it is crucial to call your healthcare provider.

For more information about measles, visit www.oakgov.com/health or call Nurse on Call at 800-848- 5533, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For additional public health information, follow @publichealthOC on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

