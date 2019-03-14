Former Wayne State University Dean Wayne Raskind and colleagues indulge in calorie-free Pi.

By JN Staff

When it comes to carrying on … or carrying out … about Pi, few do it better than former Wayne State University Liberal Arts & Sciences Dean Wayne Raskind. In celebration of National Pi Day (3-14), Raskind is joined at a Midtown Detroit diner by a chorus of patrons who indulge in a calorie-free, never-ending consumption of Pi.

Video courtesy Wayne State University College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

