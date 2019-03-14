Blackboard with Happy Pi Day message
Image via Getty
,

The Best Way to Indulge on National Pi Day

Published March 14, 2019byJN Contributor

Former Wayne State University Dean Wayne Raskind and colleagues indulge in calorie-free Pi.

By JN Staff

When it comes to carrying on … or carrying out … about Pi, few do it better than former Wayne State University Liberal Arts & Sciences Dean Wayne Raskind. In celebration of National Pi Day (3-14), Raskind is joined at a Midtown Detroit diner by a chorus of patrons who indulge in a calorie-free, never-ending consumption of Pi.

 

Video courtesy Wayne State University College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

 

How are you celebrating Pi Day? Leave a comment below!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rising Star Nominations

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: