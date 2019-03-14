Purim Parties in Metro Detroit

There’s no shortage of holiday fun in Metro Detroit this Purim. Here’s a roundup of celebrations for everyone!

By JN Staff

Pop-Up Purim

Estie Tolwin at Aish HaTorah is offering “pop-up Purim” experiences. “Want to do Purim with you and your friends,without any hassle or fuss?” she asks. “Let us make Purim come alive for you and your kids. You supply the venue and the crowd — we do the rest. Tell us what time works best for you, and we will make it happen.” Email her with questions at etolwin@aish.com.

Sunday, March 17

TEMPLE BETH EL’S PURIM CARNIVAL

Megillah reading starts at 11:15 a.m., followed by carnival from noon-2 p.m. Highlights include mechanical bull, laser tag, hi striker, moon bounce, inflatable obstacle course and more. Tickets: $20 bracelet, or 50 cents a ticket.

SHIR SHALOM PURIM CARNIVAL

Fun starts at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Shir Shalom. Pre-purchase your meal, game, tin can auction and door prize tickets at shirshalom.org. Proceeds support the youth group.

EMULATING ESTHER: A JEWISH WOMEN’S BRUNCH AND SERVE

Join Repair the World Detroit and the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for this event, open to all folks who identify as women and are interested in building sisterhood. Engage in a service project with the Positive Period Campaign while enjoying brunch, mimosas and a panel-style discussion about Jewish womanhood featuring Rabbi Alana Alpert from Detroit Jews for Justice and Congregation T’chiyah, Rabbi Ariana Silverman from Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and Rabbi Aura Ahuvia from Congregation Shir Tikvah. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased through Eventbrite: bit.ly/2Th86rI.

SHAPE A HAMANTASCHEN FOR PURIM

From 3-4 p.m. at Busch’s Fresh Food Market in West Bloomfield. Hosted by The Shul and JFamily Detroit. Shape and take home dough to bake your own delicious hamantaschen and do a fun PJ Library craft. RSVP to guarantee your supplies. Free. Register at theshul.net.

Tuesday, March 19

DETROIT JEWS FOR JUSTICE PURIM EXTRAVAGANZA

Detroit Jews for Justice will present its fourth-annual Purim Extravaganza at Ant Hall in Hamtramck (2320 Caniff) from 5-7 p.m. This year, DJJ will apply the Purim story to explore labor issues, environmental justice and criminal justice reform. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors, this event is free; tickets at detroitjewsforjustice.org/purim2019.

Wednesday, March 20

TEMPLE ISRAEL’S NO HAMAN NO CRY: A LEGALIZATION PURIM SPIEL

The fun starts at 7 p.m. with wine and cheese, then comes an adults-only Purim spiel, followed by a dance party with hamentashen and the Foster Brooks Band. Complimentary babysitting for children 2+ years with advance RSVP. Free and open to the community. Casual dress or come in costume. RSVP not required. For questions and to register for babysitting, contact Maya Grinboim at maya@temple-israel.org or 248-661-5700.

PURIM EVENING AT THE WOODWARD AVENUE SHUL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PIT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

Don’t miss the 8:15 p.m. Megillah reading followed by DJ Music, light Refreshments and fun! Wear a sea-based costume (or any other) and receive a prize.

COMMUNITY PURIM FUN

Purim Community Partners (Adat Shalom, B’nai Moshe, Beth Ahm and B’nai Israel) have an evening of fun planned at Adat Shalom Synagogue starting at 5:30 p.m. with “Megillah Mania,” a family Purim experience followed by a free carnival with a Star Trax dance party (dinner available for purchase). A Megillah reading begins at 8 p.m. Bring unopened boxes of pasta to use as groggers. They will be donated to Yad Ezra.

THE GREATEST HAMAN

Temple Beth El will put on a show-stopping Purim spiel featuring parodies of the songs from the hit movie-musical The Greatest Showman. Light hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by Detroit Circus, specialty drinks. $10 suggested donation. RSVP: dgordon@tbeonline.org or 248-851-1100.

TEMPLE EMANU-EL SISTERHOOD’S QUEEN FOR AN EVENING

The fun starts at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. Middle Eastern food, henna tattoos, chair massages, spring makeup tips and a craft project. $36 per person. RSVP by March 15 to 248-967-4020 or TempleFamily@emanuel-mich.org.

AISH: WHEN IT’S PURIM

Join Aish Detroit, 25725 Coolidge Hwy., and PJ Library for a free Purim-themed party. Come in costume for a fun-filled celebration that includes hamentashen baking, the Purim story and a fun craft. For kids up to age 5 from 3:30-5 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Info: Natalie Friedman, nfriedman@jfmd.org.

BETH SHALOM PURIM CELEBRATION

Join Beth Shalom’s Purim celebration at 5:30 p.m. for a Purim Seudah/Potato Bar, family-friendly activities like a henna station and arts and crafts, as well as both a family-friendly and full Megillah reading. Help create a food project for a Matanot L’evyonim. Cost is a nonperishable food item. Cans or boxes only, please. RSVPs required to cbs@congbethshalom.org.

OY STORY PURIM EXTRAVAGANZA

Wear your costume and stop in for a carnival games, face painting and a fun Purim spiel from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. RSVPs and volunteers accepted on the Purim Hotline at 248-357-5544, extension 47. If you RSVP, you’ll be entered in the raffle drawings which are held between chapters at the Megillah reading! Grand prize: a $200 gift certificate to the Fisher Theater! Food will be available for purchase. An afterglow begins at 8:30 p.m. for adults only, featuring Ron Coden, a coffee bar, adult beverages and tunes from the Raven Gallery!

Thursday, March 21

PURIM AT THE ARTIST’S WITH CHABAD BLOOMFIELD

Channel your inner artist! Come dressed up as a color, a painting, an artist or as your beautiful self! Enjoy a Megilla reading beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by a festive Purim dinner at the Jewish Federation Building. $20/person or $50 max. per family. Register here.

PURIM UNDER THE SEA AT THE WOODWARD AVENUE SHUL

Come for a 4:30 p.m. children’s program with crafts, games and prizes, followed by a delicious feast at 5:00 p.m. with a one-of-a-kind Animal Show for all ages. Cost for Community Feast: Early Bird Special (Ends March 12) – $18 Per person, free for children 0-12. Wear a sea-based costume (or any other) and receive a prize. Register here.

