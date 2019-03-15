Measles Vaccine Clinic At Young Israel of Oak Park Today

Oakland County Health Division holds clinic 1-4 p.m. today.

The Oakland County Health Division will hold a Measles Vaccine Clinic from 1-4 p.m. today, Friday, March 15, at Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park.

All will be assessed for eligibility for the vaccine through either the Adult Vaccine program or the Vaccines for Children program. Both offer vaccines at no cost. Identification cards must be brought to the clinic.

Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer at the Oakland County Health Division, said, “We are happy to partner with the Jewish Community to offer this outreach vaccine clinic. We hope by bringing this opportunity to a familiar location those who were potentially exposed or interested in being vaccinated will attend.”

