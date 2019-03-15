Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Join the List of Speakers at This Year’s AIPAC Conference

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are among the speakers at this year’s AIPAC conference.

Pelosi, the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and McConnell, the Senate majority leader, are confirmed for the event, which takes place on March 24-26 in Washington, D.C., an American Israel Public Affairs Committee official told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader are also speaking.

In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak, as will his main opponent in April 9 elections, Benny Gantz.

Pelosi will speak in the wake of a controversy involving a freshman, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has made comments deriding AIPAC’s influence and who has been accused by Jews in the Democratic caucus of insinuating anti-Semitic slanders.

