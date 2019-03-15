No Place for Hate Campaign

Bloomfield Hills Schools start anti-hate campaign, where students and families can report cases via QR code.

By Stacy Gittleman

As part of its response to hate speech targeting Jewish students in the fall as reported by the Detroit Jewish News, Bloomfield Hills schools has started a No Place for Hate poster campaign at its three middle schools and high school campuses.

In a statement written on the district’s webpage, school officials said: “We are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment in Bloomfield Hills Schools. Students and families are encouraged to please report incidents of bias and hate using our new reporting tool. The district has dedicated support staff prepared to assist with this tool and support individuals who report an incident.”

Students, parents, guardians, staff and visitors to the schools are encouraged to report any incident of written, verbal, physical and psychological behavior that is not conducive to a safe learning environment.

Each poster contains a QR code that users can scan with their phones. They will be directed to a short survey that asks the user to complete a brief survey to outline an incident that potentially can be investigated as hate speech. The link is available here.

This information will be CONFIDENTIAL and will only be shared with the school officials who can be of assistance.

Last fall, several alleged hate speech incidents, both in real time and through social media, were brought to the attention of Bloomfield Hills High School staff, administrators and school board officials. Principal Charlie Hollerith worked with leaders in the Jewish community, including local rabbis and the Anti-Defamation League, which runs No Place for Hate, to take steps to provide intervention and education tools to students, teachers and the community at large.

