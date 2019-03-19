Get Your Laugh On! It’s National Let’s Laugh Day

Contributor Alan Muskovitz offers some humorous tidbits to mark National Let’s Laugh Day.

By Alan Muskovitz

Today, March 19, is “National Let’s Laugh Day.” That’s no joke…but you may want to have someone tell you one so that you can participate.

Turns out though, according to nationaldaycalendar.com; “National Let’s Laugh Day” shares its day with… “National Poultry Day.” If you’re a chicken today, I suspect you won’t be getting the last laugh.

I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to celebrate “National Let’s Laugh Day” because, as the old adage goes, laughter is the best medicine. If only it went towards my health insurance deductible.

If you can’t find anyone to tell you a joke today and you’re not adept at making yourself laugh, I recommend just turning on any cable news channel and listen to what our elected officials are up to. Sorry, on second thought, I would reserve that activity for “National Crying Day.”

Actually, just perusing nationaldaycalendar.com will guarantee you a laugh; especially when you find out that March 21 is “National Fragrance Day,” which I’m guessing means we’re not supposed to shower this Thursday. Let me know how that works out for you.

According to the nationaldaycalendar.com website, you can burn between 10-40 calories per 10 minutes of laughter. I set aside a lot more than 10 minutes a day to laugh but unfortunately I’m still not chuckling when I get on my scale.

The National Calendar Day website is not just dedicated to frivolous celebrations. Check out the site and give yourself a heads up for other special observances this month such as “National Medal of Honor Day” on March 25 or “National Vietnam War Veterans Day” on March 29.

In the meantime, why wait for the Detroit Lions’ season to start? Get out there an enjoy laughing today, March 19, “National Let’s Laugh Day!”

…Sorry, I should’ve reserved that snarky remark for “National Cheap Laugh Day.”

