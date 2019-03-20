Levin and Tlaib Building Muslim-Jewish Relations

Jewish and Muslim House Democrats participate in a series of informal meetings in attempt to spark conversation on discrimination.

Michigan Reps. Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib, whose districts cover portions of Detroit and its metropolitan area, were among a small group of Jewish and Muslim Democrats who convened to address accusations of anti-Semitism against fellow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar prior to the House voting overwhelmingly on March 7 to condemn expressions of various forms of hate.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) and reports from March 17 in the Washington Post, two Jewish Democrats, Levin and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, arranged a series of meetings prior to the vote that included all three Muslim members of the House Tlaib, Omar and Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana. Bend the Arc, a liberal Jewish activist group, facilitated the meetings.

Those who attended the meetings have since informally convened on the House floor, according to the JTA report, and more meetings are planned.

Like this: Like Loading...