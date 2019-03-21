The Holocaust Unfolds Exhibit — April 16, 1943

By Mike Smith, Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith from the William Davidson Archive of Jewish Detroit History, was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year.

On the “Looking Back” page of the Jewish News, we will offer selected exhibit panels showing the history of what we now call the Holocaust as it unfolded in the pages of these publications.

Jews have served in the American Armed Forces since the American Revolution. About 550,000 Jewish men and women served in the U.S. military during World War II. Jews from Detroit were no exception. The “Roll of Honor” displayed here lists many Jews from Detroit who were serving in the Armed Forces on that date.

