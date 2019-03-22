Mark Jacobs will be reporting daily from this year’s AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington D.C.

By Mark Jacobs

The 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference kicks off Sunday in Washington D.C. amid a new wave of criticism and controversy against the organization and a momentous Israeli election that looms just weeks away.

Several Democratic candidates have already announced that they will not be attending the Conference, signifying a clear departure from past conferences and an obvious strain on this year’s theme, “Coming Together for Good.”

This year’s conference will include more than 600 speakers from 21 countries and feature top leaders from both political parties, from Vice President Michael Pence and Sen. Mitch McConnell to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Shumer.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his political leading rivals Benny Gantz and Naftali Bennett will also be addressing the conference, giving the attendees a rare, first-hand exposure to the leading candidates and issues in the heat of an Israeli election.

Some 18,000 Jewish and non-Jewish community and student activists are expected to attended the conference, with approximately 6,000 people attending for the first time, including 3,600 students from more than 600 colleges.

AIPAC Policy Conferences provide a deep education on a wide variety of topics relating to strengthening and promoting the relationship between the U.S. and Israel. That has always been the case. But given the recent political discord within Congress relating to Israel, as well as the impact on the U.S. presidential campaign, this year’s Policy Conference promises to be particularly charged, interesting and newsworthy.

For those who cannot attend, stay informed through the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference website for live feeds and updates. I’ll also be providing daily updates on the Jewish News’ website, so check back often.

Like this: Like Loading...