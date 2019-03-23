Diamond Jim Brady’s: A Sparkling Establishment

Creative chefs keep Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro in Novi shining bright.

By Danny Raskin

Photos courtesy Diamond Jim Brady’s

The ability to offer varied innovations in food has many times saved numerous restaurants from an unwanted dread … the sudden lack of customers … Among the reasons could be an inability to change or add to their menus … Even the best of dining spots must make alterations that change with the times … Especially when the kitchen has the ability to offer that change if needed or wanted.

Restaurants like Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro in Novi’s Town Center on Novi Road off I-96 have no problem … Particularly not when it enjoys the kitchen magic of two executive chefs whose culinary expertise is beyond reproach … The capabilities to change the menu if needed would be and are old hat for executive chef/partners Mary Brady and Sharon Juergens.

It is now celebrating its 65th anniversary, if in name only, from its start in 1954 on 7 Mile Road … to its present site of nine years on Crescent Boulevard in Novi … where so many customers continue to lavish wonderful comments on Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro … with its bevy of blissful foods, classic libations and all the exquisite charm of a bistro with the neighborhood feel of your local bar.

In the priceless culinary hands of Mary and Sharon, items such as potato-encrusted whitefish, crispy flat bread with chevre cheese and prosciutto, large pots of spicy mussels or its famous age-old DJ Burger are readily available … along with appetizers like a beet hummus (yogurt-based with roasted beets, tahini, garlic and lemon, served with cucumber bites) and its grilled feta cheese with a basil chili oil, olives and tomato on a grilled baguette.

Diamond Jim Brady’s Bistro, with its chefs of many talents, also makes its own rolls and breads … along with desserts like pecan cinnamon bread pudding, key lime pie, chocolate chip pretzel blondie, vanilla crème brulee and classic cream puffs.

Best sellers on the menu include its pan-roasted Scottish salmon over sautéed fingerling potatoes topped with fresh arugula, pistachios, mint and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in lemon oil … and the Steak Diane, a 6-ounce filet mignon with a mushroom and shallot brandy demi-glace over buttermilk mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

It is easy to see why customers return for the warm hospitality and wonderful food … Especially the excellent custom-ground half-pound DJB Big Burger of yesteryears … and the house-made Diamond Jim Brady’s Caesar salad version topped with Boursin cheese-filled chicken breast … along with its variety of chalkboard features.

Seating capacity is 130, including a covered patio and bar with 12 stools … Open Monday-Thursday lunch and dinner, 11-10, Friday and Saturday, 11-11 and Sunday brunch 11-4 and dinner 4-9.

It is little wonder why, seated among antiques from the original 1954 location on 7 Mile Road, that Diamond Jim Brady’s of today is so high on the list of restaurants to cherish.

