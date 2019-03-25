Supreme Desserts at the New Treat Dreams

Rebecca Abel and Scott Moloney opened Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium in Ferndale, featuring over-the-top sweet treats.

The sweetest collaboration just took place at the former Treat Dreams location at 22965 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

Dessert experts Scott Moloney of Treat Dreams and Rebecca Abel of D’Vine Cookies combined forces to create the elaborate 4,000-square-foot Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium, which opened to the public March 15.

Abel and Moloney crossed paths several months ago while manning their food trucks, realizing they both shifted from a solely corporate background to owning successful food-related businesses.

“Both of us are creative types. We have a similar energy and excitement around building this and expanding it,” Abel says.

The pair took a hands-on approach to the remodeling process, creating a modern, industrial feel with indoor seating to accommodate about 120, an exclusive party room and a 70-seat outdoor patio.

Abel, 41, resides in Huntington Woods with her two boys, Elliot and Ari, and also works as a financial planner.

As the construction for the Emporium was under way, Abel and Moloney brainstormed over-the-top ideas, taking elements from dessert shops in cities like London, New York and Los Angeles.

Abel, who considers herself “a dessert connoisseur,” says, “The goal for [Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium] is to have the most supreme desserts you’ve ever seen.”

This shop is the definition of supreme, with a selection that will satisfy any dessert-filled dreams — customers can sink their teeth into 5-pound chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, 16-layer Dream Cakes and chocolate ganache syringes.

Abel and Moloney offer sweets from other Michigan-based companies including Rock City Pies, Spun Sugar and Dave’s Sweet Tooth Toffee in their gift shop. Customers can also design gift baskets filled with Michigan-made products.

Besides acting as a one-stop dessert shop, Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium will have its own food truck to reach customers far and wide.

While Abel is thrilled to be in the heart of Ferndale, she hopes to expand to multiple locations in Metro Detroit.

“I love desserts, construction and building a business,” she says. “This evolved into a dream come true for me.”

Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium

22965 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

248-544-3440

Hours:

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

