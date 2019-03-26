2019 AIPAC Policy Conference Day 2

Sad news of Hamas rockets landing deep into Israel marred the second day of the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference.

By Mark Jacobs

Photos courtesy of Mark Jacobs

A hard, sad reality hit the AIPAC Policy Conference today, just as it does to Israel from time to time. The news arrived that Hamas rockets had landed deep into Israel, outside of Tel Aviv, a location seldom targeted in this conflict. A house was struck and seven people were injured, including a toddler and an infant. Israel immediately struck back, and then a steady barrage of Hamas rockets were fired. Sirens are blaring in Israel as I write this story, and now Israel has called up thousands of reservists, which is not at all ordinary. What happens next is anyone’s guess. Was this merely an isolated occurrence? Might a larger conflict be imminent? Will Hezbollah in the north also strike?

Another day of violence, fear and sadness in Israel. Suddenly there is an added bit of sober reality in the air here, and all the lectures seem even more poignant and relevant.

Ironically, just hours earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s chief political rival, Benny Gantz, the man who leads the IDF, had addressed the group and boasted of his military bona fides. “I am a soldier,” he said. “That’s who I am. That’s what I do.”

Gantz, who may very well be Israel’s next prime minister in a few weeks, made clear that he “would not hesitate to use force when needed.” His words seem more prophetic as developments from Israel come in throughout the day.

But the day also included a segment highlighting the incredible story of Israel’s recent launch of a space mission to the moon, which is due to land in two weeks. The head of NASA told the crowd that this will make Israel only the fourth nation ever to achieve such a feat. The mission, totally privately financed, is called ‘Bersheet,’ meaning “in the beginning.” The NASA chief brought the crowd to a thunderous ovation by proclaiming, “Israel — small country. Big dreams.”

Vice President Michael Pence then addressed the crowd. Many in the audience lean right, and so not surprisingly, he was warmly received. He cited the administration’s support for Israel, punctuated with frequent applause lines, and announced that President Trump formally announced the U.S.’ recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel. He then launched into what seemed like a campaign speech on a variety of non-Israel topics (even adding “there was no finding of collusion.”). He ended by declaring that the administration and the pro-Israel community are “ mishbucha ” (which he pronounced correctly, I have to admit).

But, by far, the warmest, loudest and longest reception went to Nikki Haley, the former UN Ambassador. She was clearly the darling of this crowd. She launched into a pointed critique of the UN and the anti-Israel bias (hatred) among so many of its members, and often provided “inside” information on what’s happening there. She explained that many ambassadors of anti-Israel countries “know better,” but they “have to cater to their people.”

She noted that at the UN, “It was like everyone was bullying the kid in the corner” (Israel) and she “just had to stand up and fight.”

It was a true lovefest for her among the crowd, with some people literally shouting, “We love you, Nikki,” and she responding, “I love you, too.”

Next, we heard from a mother who lives in a small kibbutz just outside of Gaza. She showed a video depicting the closeness and joy within the kibbutz community. She then recalled the scary days when Hamas bombs suddenly appear, and the residents have only seconds to flee to the bomb shelters.

She tearfully told the story of the death of a small child from the rockets. “That just tore us all apart,” she says.

Later in the day, I see an alert on my phone with the names of the many Israeli communities attacked today with Hamas rockets, and I see the name of the kibbutz where this woman lives. I was too stunned and saddened to even share the news with anyone.

Later in the long day, the roster featured a full range of political speakers, from Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Sen. Chuck Schumer to a British member of parliament, all eloquently expressing their support for Israel. Secretary of State Pompeo asks why none of the other 192 countries in the UN have their right to exist questioned. “Israel should be emulated,” he says, “not ostracized.”

After the formal program, there was an optional session in the evening called “Behind the Scenes of Fauda,” featuring the co-creator and video clips from the show. It was late and I was exhausted, but I love that show so I had to check it out (the session was jammed packed — the guy was awesome).

It was a long, emotional day filled with lots of things to think about. I ended the night trying to recall everything I learned today, but my thoughts linger with the people of Israel on this sad day.

Did you miss Day 1 coverage? Read here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like this: Like Loading...