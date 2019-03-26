Courtesy Hillel Day School
Purim Party Costumes Around Metro Detroit

Published March 26, 2019byJN Contributor

Party-goers of all ages had plenty of fun dressing up on Purim this year — below are submissions from our Purim contest and all around town.

 

The Enchanting Fairy Queen and Princess 

Courtesy Shelley Dube

Shelley Dube and Danniell Nadiv

Batman and Batgirl 

Courtesy Aryeh and Aliza Bracha Klein

Aryeh and Aliza Bracha Klein

 

A Bunch of Bears

Hillel Day School

Hillel Head of School Steve Freedman with students Emma Coden, Alexa Hernandez, staff member Melanie Weber, and student Phoebe Silver

 

 Baby Monkey and Her Banana

Courtesy Katie Vieder

Stella Vieder

The Patriotic Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam

Allison Jacobs | Detroit Jewish News

Susan and Sanford Schulman

They Go Together Like PB&J

Courtesy Hillel Day School

Ellery Gnesin and Ariella Hernandez

The Unstoppable Justice RBG

Courtesy Hillel Day School

Shelby Wallach

