Purim Party Costumes Around Metro Detroit
Party-goers of all ages had plenty of fun dressing up on Purim this year — below are submissions from our Purim contest and all around town.
The Enchanting Fairy Queen and Princess
Batman and Batgirl
A Bunch of Bears
Baby Monkey and Her Banana
The Patriotic Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam
They Go Together Like PB&J
The Unstoppable Justice RBG
