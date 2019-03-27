Final Day of 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference

On the final day of the conference, attendees heard from Nancy Pelosi and Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by meetings with Congress members.

By Mark Jacobs

Today is a short day here. We have a large General Session starting at 8 a.m. and then, at around 11 a.m., the real work begins — we all head over to Congress to lobby.

That word ‘lobby’ is so misunderstood in the context of AIPAC. Critics like to advance a false narrative that the organization is a gargantuan behemoth, and all it has to do is snap its fingers and lawmakers shiver in their boots. In reality, in 2018 is total expenditures came to $3.5 million, which doesn’t even place it among the top 50 lobbyists in the country. It gets its work done through a lot of hard work, a commitment to bipartisanship and an American public that is decidedly pro-Israel.

This morning we have a packed line up of notables, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sen. Bob Menendez.

Speaker Pelosi seemed to be aiming to quash any accusation that her party is anti-Israel. “Support for Israel”, she declared, “is relentlessly bipartisan.” She vowed to “never allow anyone to make Israel a wedge issue” and that “our support for Israel is ironclad.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu had been scheduled to personally appear, but flew back to Israel after the rocket attacks, and so he participated via video. He seemed to go out of his way to emphasize that “both Democrats and Republicans alike” always have supported Israel, but that “we must never take anything for granted.” He issued a stern warning to anti-Semites around the world: “The Jewish people stand up for ourselves, we fight and we win!”

Sounding very much like a man in the middle of a tough political fight, he expressed his desire for re-election, telling the crowd, “I hope the people of Israel will allow me to lead them for years to come.”

When the morning session ended we headed to Congress to attend prearranged meetings with multiple members of Congress. There’s a key Israel-related bill pending (aid to Israel, anti-BDS) which the AIPAC attendees had been prepped on, and we were ready to get to work. Busloads of proud, unapologetic pro-Israel advocates descended on Congress, all wearing our AIPAC badges and many with flag pins of the U.S. and Israel flag displayed together. It was (and always is) quite a sight to behold.

I won’t detail the discussions at Congress, other than to say the reception was extremely warm and positive. It’s a very fascinating experience to meet with a Congress member and their staff. You see the irreplaceable importance of person-to-person contact. Critics of Israel do such a disservice by suggesting that the pro-Israel lobby is somehow doing something sinister or unsavory by trying to advance its message. Many other (and much larger) groups do that all the time, and yet they aren’t subject to the hostility that AIPAC faces from some people.

But that’s another story.

AIPAC Policy Conference 2019 is now officially concluded. Some 18,000 people from across America and the world came together to make a statement that the US-Israel relationship must remain rock solid.

I’m sure each person who attended the Conference felt that in some measure they contributed to that important mission.

Tomorrow the work continues.

