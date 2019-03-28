Rabbi Aaron Starr’s New Children’s Book

Rabbi Starr’s children’s book is a celebration of Jewish life geared toward preschool-aged children and their families.

By Jackie Headapohl

What will you be reading to your children today to celebrate Children’s Picture Book Day? Perhaps a classic such as “Where the Wild Things Are” or “Goodnight Moon?”

How about a book to celebrate your children’s Judaism by Congregation Shaarey Zedek Rabbi Aaron Starr, who recently published “Because I Am Jewish, I Get To…: A Child’s Celebration of Jewish Life.”

“We often focus in Judaism on what we and our children cannot do, for example: what non-Jewish holidays we do not celebrate, food we do not eat or activities we might not do on given days,” says Starr, who with his wife, Rebecca, is the proud parent of two sons: Caleb and Ayal. “‘Because I am Jewish I Get To …’ is a celebration of Jewish life that accentuates for preschool-aged children and their families the blessings of joyful Jewish living. It emphasizes the activities we ‘get to’ do!”

In this colorful book full of pictures of children enjoying Jewish living, “Because I Am Jewish, I Get To …” seeks to share the joy of Judaism with young kids. With its focus on Jewish holidays, along with Israel, God, Hebrew and caring for others, this book helps children to understand just a few of the blessings that come from being Jewish.

The book is available on Amazon for $13.

