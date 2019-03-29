Matt Weiner, Zac Berlin, Katie Wallace, Rachel Matz, Avery Drongowski, Renee Liberman and Rabbi Dan Horwitz
Matt Weiner, Zac Berlin, Katie Wallace, Rachel Matz, Avery Drongowski, Renee Liberman and Rabbi Dan Horwitz
,

Shabbat Together by The Well

Published March 29, 2019byJN Contributor

Shabbat Together by The Well
Temples Israel & Beth El, Shaarey Zedek and Hazon
February 8th, 2019
Jam Handy, Detroit

“Shabbat Together: Song, Spirit and Sustenance,” an alternative Shabbat prayer experience that drew 115, was held in the round, filled with song, chanting and energy as led by Rabbis Jen Lader, Megan Brudney, Yoni Dahlen, Nate DeGroo and Dan Horwitz.

The next Shabbat Together is scheduled for April 5, location to be announced.

Photos courtesy of The Well

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rising Star Nominations

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: