Shabbat Together by The Well
Published March 29, 2019by
Shabbat Together by The Well
Temples Israel & Beth El, Shaarey Zedek and Hazon
February 8th, 2019
Jam Handy, Detroit
“Shabbat Together: Song, Spirit and Sustenance,” an alternative Shabbat prayer experience that drew 115, was held in the round, filled with song, chanting and energy as led by Rabbis Jen Lader, Megan Brudney, Yoni Dahlen, Nate DeGroo and Dan Horwitz.
The next Shabbat Together is scheduled for April 5, location to be announced.
Photos courtesy of The Well

