Uptown Parthenon Celebrates 20 Years

We say ‘opa!’ to former Greektown namesake on its 20th anniversary.

By Danny Raskin

Photos courtesy of Uptown Parthenon

Forty-two years ago, New Parthenon Greek restaurant opened its doors in Greektown Detroit … It had been doing a booming business even when gambling casinos came … But not as much as before the coming of MGM Casino in 1993, Greektown Casino in 2000 and nearby Motor City Casino on Grand River in 1999 … When people enveloped the Downtown area and crowded them to the rafters … with many visitors even forsaking and forgetting about eating.

Among them, the owners of New Parthenon noticed the large number of people from Northwest areas of West Bloomfield plus its nearby suburban cities … So came the brilliant idea of bringing its same menu to them.

Thus, 20 years ago in December of 1998, came the new Uptown Parthenon … The ownership of brothers Polyvios and Jimmy Panagopoulos, Leo (of Coney Island fame) and nephew John Stassinopoulos found an exact place, remodeled it from the ground up and opened Uptown Parthenon Greek restaurant near Kroger’s on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield’s Crosswinds Center, just east of Lone Pine.

As it now celebrates its 20th anniversary … and the recent selling of Greektown’s New Parthenon … a stroke of sheer genius is recalled that made Uptown Parthenon the talk of many … The immediate bringing of its general manager, Tony Hadjisofroniou, who had before coming to New Parthenon owned half-partnership in another Greektown restaurant, to operate Uptown Parthenon … The selling of New Parthenon has also brought Polyvios’ brother Dimitri (Jimmy) to assist Tony.

Uptown Parthenon, highly noted for its marvelous double-boned lamb chops among a bevy of authentic house-made and prepared Greek dishes, makes its own rice pudding, baklava, Parthenon cake, custard, etc. … is also widely acclaimed for its own baked lamb … among other items, some of which cannot be gotten elsewhere.

There are no cans to be found … and its own soups are a joy … Plus, the exclusive preparation of Neframia (roast loin of lamb) … It is all Greek, but a couple of American sandwiches, too … the almighty hamburger and cheeseburger to go along with a Greek Burger … Even whitefish and salmon.

Uptown Parthenon is a thing of beauty, seating 225 amid a sea of Greek artifacts … Its bar accommodates 16 more … Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Its cleanliness is noted … and most deserving of the many hurrahs regularly received as Uptown Parthenon celebrates 20 years in business.

