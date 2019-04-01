8 More Confirmed Measles Cases Bring Total To 30

29 cases are in Oakland County; 1 in Wayne County

Early Monday evening, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported eight more measles cases have been confirmed, bringing the total in Southeast Michigan to 30. Of those, 29 are in Oakland County, with 1 in Wayne County.

Those infected with measles in the state range in age from 1 to 63, the MDHHS reports.

So far this year, there have been 387 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states. In 2018, Michigan had 19 cases of measles. The last time the state had this many measles cases was in 1991 when 65 cases were reported.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air.

The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, residents are urged to not visit their doctor or emergency room unless they have called ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

The Oakland County Health Division (OCHD)explains that if you do not have documentation of two measles (MMR) vaccines from a doctor or Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), get vaccinated. If you are unsure if you have had measles in the past, contact your healthcare provider or visit a location above to get vaccinated.

The OCHD is offering vaccination at its offices in Southfield, 27725 Greenfield Road, and Pontiac, 1200 North Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Since March 14, OCHD has vaccinated more than 2,005 people, including at several clinics held at Young Israel of Southfield. For more information, call 800-848-5533.

Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed at Oakgov.com/health.

