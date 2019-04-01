Scottish Salmon and Cous Cous Recipe

Aaron Lowen of Empire Kitchen and Cocktails shares his salmon and cous cous recipe to add to your dinner rotation this week.

By Aaron Lowen Chef and Chief Operating Partner, Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

Featured photo by Hayden Stinebaugh

For the salmon, we use fresh Scottish salmon, seared and basted with a compound butter and cooked to medium well.

Cous Cous Salad

2 cups toasted Israeli cous cous

1/4 cups diced red onion and red pepper

1/2 cup mixed pitted olives sliced in half

1/4 cups Feta Cheese crumbles

3 Tablespoons chopped dill

3 Tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 Cup red wine vinaigrette

Salt and fresh pepper to taste

Dress the baby kale with some additional vinaigrette and serve.

Chef Aaron Lowen is a Culinary Institute of American graduate and former Culinary & Operations Director at Cutting Edge Cuisine. He is now an operating partner at Empire Kitchen and Cocktails in Brush Park.

