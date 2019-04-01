salmon

Scottish Salmon and Cous Cous Recipe

Published April 1, 2019byJN Contributor

Aaron Lowen of Empire Kitchen and Cocktails shares his salmon and cous cous recipe to add to your dinner rotation this week.

By Aaron Lowen Chef and Chief Operating Partner,  Empire Kitchen and Cocktails

Featured photo by Hayden Stinebaugh

 

For the salmon, we use fresh Scottish salmon, seared and basted with a compound butter and cooked to medium well.

Cous Cous Salad

  • 2 cups toasted Israeli cous cous
  • 1/4 cups diced red onion and red pepper
  • 1/2 cup mixed pitted olives sliced in half
  • 1/4 cups Feta Cheese crumbles
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped dill
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1/2 Cup red wine vinaigrette
  • Salt and fresh pepper to taste

Dress the baby kale with some additional vinaigrette and serve.

Aaron Lowen, 27, is the operating partner at Empire Kitchen & Cocktails in Detroit. August 8, 2018. (Photo by Viviana PerViviana Pernot

Chef Aaron Lowen is a Culinary Institute of American graduate and former Culinary & Operations Director at Cutting Edge Cuisine. He is now an operating partner at Empire Kitchen and Cocktails in Brush Park.

 

Read more on Empire Kitchen:

Brush Park’s New Empire

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rising Star Nominations

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: