Kitty and Golden Retriever share food
,

Show Off Your Pet for National Pet Day

Published April 1, 2019byAllison Jacobs

The DJN wants to celebrate National Pet Day on April 11 with you and your fur babies. Snap a picture of your pet(s) and please include their name/hometown. Photos will be featured on our website on April 11! All pets are welcome.

E-mail your submission to ajacobs@renmedia.us and tag us on Instagram @detroitjewishnews by April 9.

 

