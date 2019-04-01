Show Off Your Pet for National Pet Day
Published April 1, 2019by
The DJN wants to celebrate National Pet Day on April 11 with you and your fur babies. Snap a picture of your pet(s) and please include their name/hometown. Photos will be featured on our website on April 11! All pets are welcome.
E-mail your submission to ajacobs@renmedia.us and tag us on Instagram @detroitjewishnews by April 9.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply