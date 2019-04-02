NEXTGen’s EPIC 2019 Event Highlights
Published April 2, 2019by
EPIC is NEXTGen Detroit’s premiere annual fundraising event promoting community and young Jewish philanthropy.
This year’s event was held at The Fillmore in Detroit on March 9, 2019 and sponsored by the Sue and Alan J. Kaufman and Family.
EPIC Co-Chairs were Adam Bleznak, Andrew Luckoff and Lesley Welwarth. The headline act featured comedian Nikki Glaser.
