Welcome Back, Nino Salvaggio!

Nino Salvaggio is happy to be back in the Bloomfield Township neighborhood — and their neighbors are just as happy to see them return. When the doors opened at the new store at 6592 Telegraph Road late last year, people were waiting in line to welcome them back after a decade’s absence.

According to President Kirk Taylor, Nino Salvaggio had been looking for the right space to open a new location in the Bloomfield area since it left the space in Farmington Hills now filled by Johnny Pomodoros in 2008.

“It was always our intent to reopen in the area,” Taylor said. “It just took a while to find the space.”

The store at the southwest corner of Maple and Telegraph has been in the works for the past few years. “There were many moving pieces that we wanted to get just right,” he said. “We’re really excited to be back in the neighborhood, at a location still convenient to many of our former customers.”

Founded in 1979 as a modest fruit stand by the late Nino Salvaggio, the company has stores in Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores and Troy in addition to the new Bloomfield Township location. The company remains a family affair. Nino’s children, Leo Salvaggio and Andrea and Frank Nicolella, are continuing to build upon their father’s rich legacy along with Taylor, who’s been with the company since its beginnings. Nino’s five grandchildren cut the ribbon before the crowd of customers eager to shop when the doors opened Dec. 28.

What sets the Bloomfield Township store apart from others is its design, according to Taylor. The store, which was constructed by Sterling Heights-based Roncelli Inc. and designed by Birmingham-based Ron & Roman, is streamlined with a first-class aesthetic. Connected via both back and front parking, with wide aisles and easy-to-find items, the 42,000-square-foot Bloomfield Township store features just about everything under one roof.

Shoppers can choose from among the award-winning extensive and fresh produce department, with items hand-picked each morning at Detroit’s Eastern Market and the Detroit Produce Terminal and trucked in daily; a premier meat selection with a neighborhood butcher shop experience; a full-service café serving the lunch crowd; a party planning department; and an expanded Gourmet to Go section.

Pete Loren, Nino Salvaggio’s director of culinary development, continues to add new recipes to delicious take home meals, easy for shoppers to pick up on the way home from work on busy nights. Loren has been with the company since 2003. Prior to his present position, the Culinary Institute of America grad was executive chef at award-winning Opus One and the Director of Development for Epoch Restaurant Group. “Under his direction, our Gourmet to Go has grown tremendously. It’s a fan favorite,” Taylor says. “He’s always trying new things.”

Taylor says that Nino Salvaggio really got to know its Jewish clientele well at its previous location.

The Bloomfield Township Nino’s features a wide array of kosher products. Customers will find familiar brands, such as Gefen, Kedem, Manischewitz, Streit’s, Tabatchnick and Yehuda. One aisle is dedicated to kosher canned, jarred and boxed items, including Gefen brown rice noodles, Rokeach and Tabatchnick soups, Kedem red wine vinegar, an assortment of matzah, gefilte fish, Kedem sparkling concord grape juice and the list goes on.

In the refrigerated section, Nino’s shoppers will find Bubbies sauerkraut, Empire uncured chicken franks, Jack’s Gourmet Facon made from cured beef, and Nathan’s kosher spears, to name a few. The kosher frozen area is stocked with Tabatchnick soups, Golden blintzes and several Dr. Praeger items, which are OU kosher-certified, including Kids Lightly Breaded Fishies, gluten-free Broccoli Cakes, Bombay Veggie Burgers and Tex Mex Veggie Burgers.

Packaged kosher beef and deli meats are also available. The deli has a kosher-only slicer on site. Nino’s also sells kosher wine, including Italian wines by Bartenura and Lenotti vineyards as well as Recanati Cabernet Sauvignon from vineyards in Upper Galilee, Israel.

Taylor is expecting a brisk business in the next few weeks as Passover and Easter take place the same weekend this year. The store is gearing up for the holidays with several Kosher for Passover displays for easy shopping — everything from matzah to prepared desserts. A Kosher for Passover wine display makes it easy to fill those Four Cups at the seder table.

“We’re glad to be here and ready to serve the Jewish community again,” Taylor said.

