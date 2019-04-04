The Holocaust Unfolds Exhibit — September 28, 1945

By Mike Smith, Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith from the William Davidson Archive of Jewish Detroit History, was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year.

On this “Looking Back” page, we will offer selected exhibit panels showing the history of what we now call the Holocaust as it unfolded in the pages of these publications.

The Jewish News published numerous photos during the course of World War II and after. This is one of the most moving of them.

